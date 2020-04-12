Frostburg pizza shop doing its part to ensure community is fed

FROSTBURG — Allan Hanft says he and his staff are guided by faith and a simple principle.
“Love your neighbor as you love yourself,” he said during a recent quiet period at Fatboy’s Pizza Shack in Frostburg. The business is working to keep the community fed during the pandemic-inspired economic downturn.
Throughout Fatboy’s 11 years in business, there’s always been a “pay us what you can” program in place, he said, but he preferred to not advertise it, because it was done from a place of good heartedness and not for recognition.
However, unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures, and so he posted about it on the store’s Facebook page to get the word out.
“The thing that was different about this was the massive need that there was going to be,” Hanft said. “So, I took to Facebook to explain this is what we do and if you are in need, if you are out there, if you know anybody, this is what we do — that includes no one will go hungry as long as the Lord has trusted me with his resources in the restaurant business.”
In undergoing this undertaking, Hanft said he was surprised by the number of people coming in for help from other areas of Western Maryland outside of Frostburg, and also by the number of people reaching out and asking how they can help or donate or just pay it forward for someone else.
“One of the things we weren’t expecting necessarily was the number of people that we’re getting from Cumberland, also Short Gap, Ridgeley, Mount Savage. It’s almost turned into an Allegany County thing,” Hanft said. “We’ve been receiving people also in from all those areas who say ‘I want to pay full price for my food today so that you have enough to help someone else who may come around.’”
Donations the business have received have been turned into gift cards so that people in need can have one and know they “always have a meal in their pocket.”
Pepper’s, a food service, janitorial and equipment supplier in Cumberland, made a monetary donation to Fatboy’s
“What encourages us with what they’re doing right now,” said Stephanie Bell of Pepper’s, “we’re really proud of what they’re doing. It’s nice to see that from business.”
As for what the future holds, Hanft isn’t quite sure, but he knows what he’ll do in the meantime.
“What turns out from it, I still can’t tell you. We may end up bankrupt when all of this ends and I say that with a smile on my face because that will be an OK result because I will have gone out doing what I thought was right,” Hanft said. “There are a lot of people hurting in our community right now and a lot of people have these quote unquote ‘nonessential jobs’ that they’re unemployed now. There are three jobs per household that have been lost. A man has two or a woman has two and the other one has one and that’s a loss of three real incomes.
“As long as there’s enough resources to keep feeding people, we’re going to keep feeding people. As long as the governor will let me keep my doors open, I will keep plugging away feeding people,” he said. “It’s been a real blessing in what we have witnessed from this. I can’t take the chance I’m gonna miss somebody who will really need help. If anybody knows somebody out there who is struggling or can’t make it, please send them to us, we can help.”
