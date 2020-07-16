Frostburg planners approve site plans

FROSTBURG — The Frostburg Planning Commission approved preliminary site plans for three locations during a virtual meeting Wednesday night.
The commission approved plans for a proposed tech building at Frostburg Industrial Park to house Berkeley Springs Instruments; a proposed Somerset Trust Bank branch at 351 E. Main St., the former site of Weimer Automotive; and the proposed construction of a drive-thru at the former Pizza Hut building in the Frostburg Plaza.
Somerset Trust Bank and Frostburg Plaza also received favorable recommendations for their desires to construct drive-thru areas on their properties.
"Somerset Trust company is looking to put a branch office in Frostburg in the building that formerly housed Weimer Auto," said Michael Friedhofer, with Somerset Trust Bank. "The existing building is approximately 2,900 square feet. Somerset Trust Company plans to utilize the entire building with the exception of the small lean-to addition that was on the rear, where the drive-up lanes are shown."
Friedhofer said the building would be remodeled inside and outside.
"The bank would like to establish what is a sea of asphalt out there, to remove the two former gasoline pump canopies, construct new islands at the ends of the parking areas, new sidewalks at the front and sides of the building, new landscape areas and would like to construct two drive-up lanes," he said.
Commissioner Raymond Rase said the bank would likely still need to make contact with the State Highway Administration about the entrances and exits because of a change in use on the building.
