FROSTBURG — The Frostburg Rifle Range will be opened for deer hunters to sight in their rifles prior to the opening of deer season this month.
The event, sponsored by the city of Frostburg’s parks and recreation department, will be supervised by certified range safety officers from Big Savage Sportsmen’s Club and Piney Mountain Sportsmen’s Association.
The range will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 7, 8, 14 and 15.
COVID-19 precautions including face masks and social distancing will be required.
The range will accommodate five rifle shooters at a time.
Each shooter will be allotted 30 minutes to sight in their rifle.
Shooters waiting to use the range will be required to line up outside the pavilion area.
As a shooter leaves, another one will be allowed to enter.
The handgun range will not be open during the event, which is free.
The range is located on Clifton Terrace off U.S. Route 40, west of Frostburg.
Hearing and eye protection, as well as targets, will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.