FROSTBURG — City Director of Public Works Chris Hovatter updated the mayor and city council on the state of the combined sewer overflow project during Thursday’s work session, including received bids, potential change orders and a request for a resolution on the matter.
The city recently received bids on the Stoyer Street corridor portion of the project, a sister to the Charles Street project.
“It was an amazing bid. We had five bidding people and they were extremely close — closer than I’ve ever seen. The expected bid amount was $2,150,000. The low bid was actually $1,591,140 by Lashley Construction,” said Hovatter. “That was almost $600,000 less than what was anticipated.”
The city has grant money to the tune of $2,150,000 for the project. In an effort to maximize the funds, Hovatter suggested using a change order to increase the size of the project.
The suggested resolution would mean the mayor and city council approves “a budget with contract with the base award to Lashley and also with future change orders to maximize the unused money.”
So with the resolution, the city would award Lashley the contract for the bid and ask the state to allow the change order, which, if the state allows it, could make the contract with Lashley be up to the $2,150,000 figure and address unfunded sections of Charles Street phase, for example.
The CSO project started in 2003, when the city embarked on a 20-year, $25 million commitment to eliminate the sewer overflows. At the outset, there were about 14 active combined sewer overflows. There are now six, said Cheryl Negley, the program supervisor with the city’s Department of Public Works.
“We hope to go to construction with this project in July, no later than August, and keep on our great pace of getting things done,” said Hovatter.
Follow staff writer Brandon Glass on Twitter @Bglass13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.