Frostburg redirects funds from Au Petit building to Center Street

FROSTBURG — Frostburg’s mayor and City Council voted Thursday to revise two Department of Housing and Community development grant agreements, which would redirect funds from the Au Petit Paris building on Main Street to the Center Street Redevelopment project.
“What I am proposing is that the two $75,000 grants awarded to the Au Petit building, which are set to expire — they’ve already been extended, the state is looking for money that hasn’t been spent that they could potentially claw back if needed — to reallocate that to the Center Street Redevelopment project, so we can acquire all eight properties and fulfill those contract obligations,” said Elizabeth Stahlman, the city’s administrator. “I would still pursue funding this summer to be able to do demolition as well. I would much rather own a vacant parcel rather than eight vacant properties, that’s an ongoing liability.
“In regards to the Au Petit building, I don’t think under the current COVID-19 circumstances that any action is going to be expected on that building,” she said. “I think once we can meet again in real life and have a better understanding of what Frostburg and the nation is going to look like and what our economic situation is, I think that’s when we go back to the table and look at options of the Au Petit.”
The city purchased the Nickel Building, commonly referred to as the Au Petit building, located at 84 E. Main St., in September 2017.
The idea at the time was that the building, coupled with grant incentives, would attract a developer to improve the building’s facade, rear additions and to overall rehabilitate one of the oldest structures in town that was built in the 1880s, said Stahlman.
The building was advertised by the city both locally and nationally, but hasn’t received the level of interest needed to move forward with the project.
In the meantime, the city has been working to acquire eight properties on Center Street to demolish and turn into professional housing. The properties are located between Oak and American streets directly across from Frostburg State University’s campus.
“This project has been supported by both funds from the DHCD strategic demolition program over a period of two to three grant year cycles, and also through Allegany County’s community enhancement program,” said Stahlman. “The project is over $1 million for the acquisition and demolition, and the city is about $138,000 short for acquisition. Plus, we will need demolition cost.”
The city owns four of the properties already and is under assignable contracts for the other four, meaning the city could assign the contract to another buyer at closing.
“I was very optimistic that we would have come to an agreement with a developer by this summer and be able to assign a contract for one or two of the properties and then sell the remaining vacant land to that developer and the project would move forward,” said Stahlman. “With the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve (been) speaking with some prominent developers from the Baltimore-Washington area and no developer is going to step foot into a project in a community they haven’t worked in before under the current unknown and economic circumstances.”
There is still developer interest in the project despite everything, said Stahlman, as well as interest from FSU and local businesses in getting it completed.
“I think that the Center Street project, it’s a whole lot more attractive than the Au Petit,” said Adam Ritchey, commissioner of public works.
