FROSTBURG, Md. — The city of Frostburg is accepting proposals that could lead to professional housing and commercial space near Frostburg State University.
Officials said this week that alternative proposals and configurations would be accepted for the Center Street project, but the vision for the land is a “2- to 4-story mixed-use structure with professional housing in the upper stories and commercial space on the ground floor.” Their anticipated number of units is between 24 to 48, but it will depend on number of bedrooms per unit.
The property is about 1 acre sandwiched between Center Street, Alley 33, Oak Street and American Avenue and is located across from the Frostburg State University campus. The city purchased what was eight residential buildings that were student rentals and razed the properties last year using $1.4 million in funds from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, the Allegany County Community Enhancement Program and its own money.
“The city embarked on this project several years ago with the understanding that this area of the city serves as the ‘gateway’ to downtown Frostburg by way of Frostburg State University. This project, coupled with the roundabout at the intersection of Braddock Road, Center Street, Bowery Street and Park Avenue will provide a complete renewal at this pivotal intersection,” said City Administrator Elizabeth Stahlman. “The city’s vision for this property is a mixed-use type development, seen in many parts of the country in walkable communities and/or around college campuses.
“There will be commercial space on the first floor with upper story residential units,” she said. “By leveraging grant funds to invest in such a project, the city hopes to spur additional investment around campus and along the Center Street corridor; the city rezoned in 2014 to accommodate redevelopment as recommended in the 2011 Comprehensive Plan.”
The city is also pursuing the possibility of constructing a transit hub in partnership with the university and the county that would provide various forms of public transportation in close proximity to the Center Street project.
“In addition, the city is acutely aware of the need for professional housing, for both those working at the university and also coming to other businesses within our region,” Stahlman said. “Frostburg is a walkable community, with various cultural and recreational amenities, and we know that it is a desirable place for people to live. With the development of modern housing with amenities, this project will begin to solve an identified housing need in the region.”
The city will be holding a non-mandatory pre-proposal conference at 11 a.m. in the Municipal Center on Nov. 30. January is the expected date for the review of proposals.
Responses to the request for proposals can be submitted to the city at 37 Broadway no later than Dec. 17 at 11 a.m.
