FROSTBURG — No injuries were reported when a fire broke out at a Chestnut Street residence late Saturday morning, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
Frostburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to an apartment just after 11 a.m. after a neighbor discovered the fire that began in the kitchen of the two-story dwelling.
Officials said malfunction of an electrical cooking stove caused the fire that resulted in a $20,000 property loss at 22 Chestnut St.
Twenty-eight firefighters from Frostburg and surrounding fire companies responded, bringing the fire under control in about 10 minutes.
Two dogs inside the residence at the time of the fire were able to run from the property without suffering injury. Smoke alarms activated when the fire broke out, according to the fire marshal's office.
