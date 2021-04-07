FROSTBURG — A Frostburg resident was injured Tuesday in an accidental fire that occurred during cleaning of a griddle outside a Wencks Lane property, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
The victim reportedly suffered burns to his hands and feet in the 4:22 p.m. incident and was taken to UPMC Western Maryland by the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
The fire at the residence of Jeffrey and Lois Jackson was doused by a neighbor, who heard screams of the victim at the time of the incident and then used a garden hose to douse the fire, investigators said.
The fire occurred when cleaner was sprayed onto the griddle by the victim who was reportedly unaware that the device was activated. The fire extended to the porch and bushes at the front of the structure, according to the fire marshal's office.
Damage was estimated at $2,500 to the residence and $100 in contents.
Frostburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene upon alert by the Allegany County 911 emergency center.
