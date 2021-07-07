FROSTBURG — No injuries were reported late Monday afternoon when a vehicle struck the Burger King restaurant after the driver's flip-flop became stuck in the gas pedal, according to Frostburg Police.
The operator and two child passengers escaped injuries in the mishap that occurred as the vehicle was being driven into a parking space just outside the front entrance of the restaurant at Hampton Inn Drive.
Significant damage occurred to the business in the accident that prompted alert of the Frostburg Volunteer Fire Department, the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services and Frostburg Police.
