Frostburg Rifle/Pistol Range to open for 2022

FROSTBURG — The Frostburg Rifle/Pistol Range, owned by the city of Frostburg and managed by Big Savage Sportsmen’s Club and Piney Mountain Sportsmen’s Association, will open for public use for 2022 April 2 and 3.
It will be open the first and third weekend of each month from April through November, except April 17, Easter Sunday, and June 19, Father’s Day.
Shooting hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There is a $5 charge per shooter, which is used to provide targets and personal protection equipment for the shooters.
Shooters may bring their own targets and personal protection equipment or use the ones provided.
Hearing and eye protection is required.
Range users younger than 16 years must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
The range includes a handgun pavilion with five shooting stations, and a rifle pavilion with five shooting benches, one of which allows practicing at 200 yards.
National Rifle Association certified Range Safety Officers will be on duty when the range is open to the public.
The range is located off Clifton Terrace, south of U.S. Route 40, just west of Frostburg.
Questions regarding the use of the range may be directed to the Big Savage Sportsmen’s Club Facebook page.
