FROSTBURG — The Frostburg mayor and City Council are seeking to fill positions on the Frostburg Board of Elections.
The three-member board oversees the election process, including the registration of voters, candidate filing, ballot preparation and all other matters related to the conduct of general or special elections in accordance with the provisions of the charter and code. General elections are held once every two years on the first Tuesday of June. The next election will be held June 7, 2022.
Board members meet at least monthly in the six months prior to the election. They participate in the vote count process and are responsible for certifying the results of the election to the city administrator. More information can be found in the city charter and city code at www.frostburgcity.org.
Board of Elections members conduct themselves in an ethical manner and possess a general knowledge of local government. Candidates should submit a resume to City Administrator Elizabeth Stahlman, P.O. Box 440, Frostburg, MD 21532 or estahlman@frostburgcity.org by Aug. 9. For more information, contact the city administrator at 301-689-6000, ext. 101.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.