FROSTBURG — The city of Frostburg is seeking community input on what should be done with the Nickel Building, which formerly housed the Au Petit Paris restaurant at 84 E. Main St.
The city purchased the property with grant funds in 2017 with the hope of finding a developer interested in preserving and renovating the historic Main Street building.
Those efforts so far have been unsuccessful.
The city is now trying to gather a general idea of whether the community thinks the building is still worth being renovated, said Elizabeth Stahlman, the city’s administrator, as there are a few members of the public advocating for its demolition.
The mayor and city council voted during the May city meeting to revise two Department of Housing and Community development grant agreements, which would redirect funds from the Au Petit Paris building on Main Street to the Center Street Redevelopment project.
The city has had conversations with developers in the past regarding renovation and preservation, however, potential builders weren’t able to meet the strictures that were part of the grant funding awarded to the building and things fizzled. Without the state grant funding, there would be less restriction on what can become of the building.
“That’s kind of a shimmer of hope,” said Stahlman.
As far as the building potentially being demolished, that would be a complex process and “the last thing the city wants to see happen,” she said.
The short survey can be found at https://forms.gle/ALDVNsvWmRVHGMCp8. It can be completed in about three minutes.
