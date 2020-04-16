FROSTBURG — During a work session last week, Frostburg’s mayor and City Council were presented with an updated draft budget that reflected the sudden and rapid changes in circumstance going on throughout the county due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“This COVID-19 crisis has had definitely unexpected and immeasurable impact on our current year budget and the budget that we’re working on for next year,” said Elaine Jones, the city’s finance director. “With this current year, definitely lower revenues. The income tax revenue, highway user, hotel-motel tax will be lower this year.
“With our recreation facility rentals, we will not have that income at the current time,” she said. “Our utility consumption revenues are going to be down with the university students not in town, a lot of businesses shut down. That’s going to have an effect in the current fiscal year, as well as next year.”
The city will also be facing higher expenses due to paying overtime, hazard pay and unemployment claims. It will see lower collections and increased receivables. There is obvious uncertainty regarding the pool or day camp opening for the season.
A condensed budget summary presented online at the meeting included highlights of things changed and things staying the same from the budget that was initially presented during the March work session.
Things staying the same included a garbage rate increase of $3 per unit per quarter and sewer and water rate increases.
“One recommendation in the current draft budget is we are recommending delaying hotel-motel allocations other than to FrostburgFirst, Arion Band and the Borden Tunnel lighting project,” Jones said. “We know current year revenue is going to be below budget, but we’ve already committed and expended those funds for the current fiscal year. Our recommendation is not to make allocations to other outside agencies at this time and then reassess in the fall as to what level the city is able to contribute, if at all this year.”
The hotel-motel tax combined is about $114,000 less than the March draft budget. Other recommendations included postponing proposed salary increases for full-time staff and the mayor and City Council.
Significant reductions were made between the two drafts to salary increases, overtime and related pension payroll taxes and workers’ comp expenses to the tune of $148,000; hotel motel allocations were reduced by $34,000; consultation on the comprehensive community development plan was reduced by $34,000; special allocation to the fire department apparatus was reduced by $29,000; street paving was reduced by $30,000; planned water treatment plant projects were reduced by $35,600; and projects at Piney Dam were reduced by $39,000.
“Taken all things into consideration, to balance the budget it would still require fund balance to be used in the corporate fund and the sewer fund. We can certainly expect that budget amendments will be required for the current year as well as for FY21,” said Jones. “We know income will decrease. I hope we’re being overly conservative, but we have to be realistic.”
The officials meet for their regular monthly Thursday at 3 p.m. The meeting will be streamed via Facebook Live.
Follow staff writer Brandon Glass on Twitter @Bglass13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.