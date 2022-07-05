FROSTBURG — Frostburg will receive $531,718 in federal funding for the construction of a new child care facility, U.S. Rep. David Trone announced Wednesday.
The money, from the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies funding bill, will go toward building the Frostburg Childcare Center, which will be located by the city pool and picnic pavilion.
They city partnered with the Allegany County Human Resources Development Commission Head Start program on the child care center.
“As a businessman, I know how vital it is to work with folks on the ground to get the best results. After working with state and local leaders over the last year, we identified projects that will have the highest impact in our communities and help the folks most in need,” said Trone. “These projects — many of which I’ve visited myself — are vital to the day-to-day lives of Marylanders and will enhance the quality of life across the district. In Congress, our number one job is to equip our constituents with the tools they need to succeed. These investments in our communities will do just that.”
When trying determine what to do with the coronavirus relief funds the city received, it conducted a survey of residents to see what the community though were the city's most pressing needs and a childcare center was one of the answers returned.
In May, city officials approved an application to the Community Development Block Grant program for funding for the project, which is different from the funds Trone secured.
The federal funds are part of a fiscal year 2023 funding package.
The block grant funding is to cover the majority of the balance for construction of the project, said Elizabeth Stahlman, the city's administrator.
