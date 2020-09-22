FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University reported Tuesday 13 new COVID-19 positives from 770 tests conducted between Sept. 6-19, a positivity rate of 1.69%.
Included in the reported results were tests from the university's surveillance testing program, athletics testing, tests conducted at the Brady Health Center and those uploaded to the university's portal.
According to Johns Hopkins daily testing trends, the average positive test rate nationally during the same period was 4.91%.
The university began the first day of its second round of universal testing for faculty, staff and students on Monday. Those who had tested positive since July 1 and have their positive test documented with the Brady Health Center were not required to get tested.
In a Sept. 16 campus message, President Ronald Nowaczyk said it's unlikely large gatherings will be permitted in time for the December commencement, so the in-person ceremony will be postponed until Gov. Larry Hogan says it's OK to hold large events again.
