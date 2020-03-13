FROSTBURG — With concerns about COVID-19 spreading nationally along with the illness, some Frostburg State University students are split on the administration’s decision to hold classes online only until April 6.
Classes were canceled Friday and residence halls are slated to reopen at noon on March 22, with classes resuming the following day.
Earlier this week, the university announced the temporary shift to online-only instruction. That’s still a fluid situation, Frostburg spokeswoman Liz Medcalf told the Times-News early Thursday afternoon, as is the case with so many of the other details regarding response to the disease.
“What is true today may not be true tomorrow,” Medcalf said of the university’s precautionary measures thus far. Medcalf said it was hard to know some specifics, like whether students would return to a classroom environment after the April deadline.
The administration is working to make sure students see as little ill impact as possible and has been keeping abreast with what’s going on at other schools, Medcalf said, and noted that dormitories would remain open for international students and others who cannot easily travel home.
Walking around campus Thursday morning prior to speaking with Medcalf, no students were seen wearing face masks or greeting each other with a bumped elbow rather than a hug or high-five. Some students were reticent when asked to comment on the university’s actions.
Others were much less shy about their thoughts.
“I think it’s dumb,” said Georgia, a secure computing major who asked only to be identified by her first name, on the decision to leave campus partially open, explaining that her job at the Lane University Center means she will still have to show up for work. “Students who have to come back to campus are still going to be around people.”
Sara, a health and physical education major, who also asked to only be identified by her first name, said that her degree entails working in the classroom first-hand with students. Because of the shift to online classes, she explained, she and her fellow students won’t get that chance, at least not straightaway.
“It’s cool, but it’s not quite the same experience,” she said, adding that she’d been excited to work with a preschool class this semester. However, she understood the decision.
“I think it’s a smart idea. I wish they’d just close it altogether,” she said of the campus.
Baseball players Franco Velasquez and Bryce Jackson had just learned Thursday that they wouldn’t be playing a scheduled game against West Virginia Wesleyan University after the rival school decided to close the campus in light of COVID-19 concerns. Both said they were concerned about how the rapidly changing situation would affect the rest of their season.
Thursday evening, most of Frostburg’s athletic programs were suspended.
“Frostburg’s decision to allow students to return to campus on March 22 goes against the urging of the chancellor of the University System of Maryland,” student Cassie Conklin, managing editor of campus news outlet The Bottom Line told the Times-News when contacted by email Thursday afternoon. “I believe this is a poorly thought out decision that could impact the aging population of the City of Frostburg.
“Overall, I think the university is doing the best they can in the face of a problem many administrators, faculty, and staff have not seen since they have worked here, and students definitely have not had to deal with before,” SGA Vice President and University System of Maryland Student Council President Benjamin Forrest said by email. “... I know firsthand that student leaders have been included in the conversations around our COVID-19 response, and I feel certain that the actions the university and the system are taking are in the best interest of the entire community in accordance with the information we have now. This is an ever-changing situation, and we are all trying our best to ensure that we are taking the proper steps to protect the members of the university community, especially those who are 60 or older and those with compromised immune systems, who are the groups that are most affected by this virus.
“As a senior, I’m definitely worried about commencement, specifically because I have worked hard over my four years at Frostburg for the goal of having that opportunity for recognition at graduation this May,” Forrest added.
