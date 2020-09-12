FROSTBURG — In following University System of Maryland guidance, Frostburg State University will conduct a second round of universal testing on faculty, staff and students Sept. 21-23 in the Cordts PE Center.
People already tested as part of the university's surveillance testing program will also be tested again.
Unlike the first round of universal testing, where tests could be provided from other sources and submitted to the university's portal prior to arrival on campus, all of the new tests are expected to be conducted on campus.
The tests will come from the University of Maryland-Baltimore; however, FSU will be paying for them.
"We are currently doing our best to ensure that everyone for surveillance testing participate accordingly if they want to remain on campus," said Liz Medcalf, FSU's director of News and Media Relations.
Those who were selected for surveillance testing but were not tested will be added back to the surveillance test pool.
People that have tested positive for COVID-19 since July 1 and have been documented as recovered with Brady Health Center or Human Resources are not required to get tested as part of the universal testing. Students who are entirely online and not on campus and university employees not coming to campus for the entire semester are not required to get tested.
Although student athletes are subject to separate weekly surveillance testing, they too will be included in groups required to participate in the planned universal testing.
The next round of surveillance testing the university is conducting will take place Tuesday.
