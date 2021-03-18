FROSTBURG — Rob Shoemake was named the next director of public works for the city of Frostburg at Thursday’s mayor and city council meeting.
Shoemake, who most recently served as a field engineer for a Maryland Department of Transportation consultant, will replace Chris Hovatter.
Hovatter’s plan to retire was announced last year. He worked for the city for 42 years.
“I was going to go into some long story about an arduous nationwide search, here we found a Frostburg boy,” said Bob Flanigan, the city’s mayor. “We certainly appreciate Chris staying on with us for these six very, very crucial, important weeks.”
Shoemake started working with the city on Monday and will work under Hovatter, getting up to speed on the city’s Combined Sewer Overflow and other projects, until Hovatter’s retirement at the end of April.
“It’s been a great week for me,” said Shoemake. “I’m very excited to be here.”
