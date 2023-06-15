CUMBERLAND — A 17-year-old Frostburg youth was arrested Wednesday for the alleged attack of a Bedford Street man who was chased down and struck in the back of the head with a wooden post, according to Cumberland Police.
Colin Ray Taylor was served an arrest warrant charging him as an adult with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct before he was ordered jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
The charges stemmed from an incident that reportedly occurred May 18 at about 3 a.m. in the 600 block of Bedford Street. Police said responding officers found the victim suffering with head injuries from the alleged attack. No suspects were found at the scene when officers arrived.
