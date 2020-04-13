Frostburg to consider mail-in municipal election

FROSTBURG — Frostburg’s mayor and City Council decided Thursday to explore holding its June 2 city election using mail-in ballots.
When Gov. Larry Hogan through executive order moved the Maryland primary to the same date, it meant a work around would likely have to be considered.
“The city was working with the Allegany County election board to figure out a way to have both elections happen on June 2,” said Elizabeth Stahlman, the city’s administrator. “However, since then, I don’t know that there is a lot of optimism about life being back to normal come June 2.”
On Friday, Hogan said he will implement recommendations made by the state Board of Elections for the June 2 primary. The board recommended voters mail in their ballots, but it also recommended having at least one location for in-person voting in each of the state’s jurisdictions.
Stahlman said Hogan has issued an executive order that allows municipalities the ability to change their charter amendments with regard to the date or method in which municipal elections are held.
In doing so, the governor gave the city more options in its effort to hold safe elections.
Kitty Davis, chair of the city’s board of elections, recommended holding the municipal election via mail-in ballots, said Stahlman, and that the election stay on June 2.
“We would work to get a ballot to every registered voter in the city of Frostburg to be returned on or around election day. The other option would be to postpone your election until a date later in the year,” said Stahlman. “The mail-in option with the short time between your deadline to file, the first week of May and June 2, does provide a tight window to have the filing forms reviewed by the ethics commission, develop the ballot, mail out the ballot and have the ballots returned, but I think it can be done. Delaying the election has its own pros and cons as well.”
Holding a mail-in election would probably be slightly more expensive than in-person voting, about $3,000 to $4,000, she said, but the city had budgeted $8,000 for election purposes.
