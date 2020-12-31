FROSTBURG — The city of Frostburg has scheduled curbside collection of Christmas trees on Jan. 4 and 15.
All decorations must be removed from trees prior to pickup.
Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: December 31, 2020 @ 3:57 pm
SHORT GAP, W.Va. [mdash] Gary L. Umstot, 78, of Short Gap, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A., is entrusted with arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.
