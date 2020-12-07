FROSTBURG — The city of Frostburg will hold at least two more COVID-19 testing events in partnership with AEON Technologies of Frostburg for employees working at restaurants, retailers, in-person service providers and manufacturers within city limits
The testing will be held Dec. 16 and Dec. 30. The city held a previous testing event Dec. 1.
“The first round of testing was very successful, 83 individuals were tested in a two-hour window with no wait time longer than 15 minutes. In general, those tested received their results, both negative and positive, in less than 48 hours,” said City Administrator Elizabeth Stahlman.
The mayor and City Council had hoped that by holding such events business owners and workers around the city could have confidence when making decisions regarding openings, reopenings and closures during the busy holiday season.
“With the level of interest, the positive feedback from the business community, and additional CARES Act funds available, the mayor and council decided to offer two more testing events,” said Stahlman. “By scheduling the testing days two weeks apart through the end of the year, it will continue to provide the businesses an important testing resource during the critical holiday shopping season.”
The tests will be administered, between 1 and 3 p.m., at City Place, located on 14 S. Water Street, and will be administered by PharmaCare staff. The tests will again come at no cost to businesses or employees, as the costs are covered by CARES Act funding.
Those looking to get testing have to pre-register by 4 p.m. Dec. 14 and Dec. 28, respectively. Registration for the Dec. 16 testing cycle can be found online at https://forms.gle/RYS2JCRnMVyB9iE86. All registration fields have to be completedfor each individual employee.
