FROSTBURG — The city of Frostburg will partner with AEON Technologies to sponsor a COVID-19 testing event for employees of restaurants, retailers, in-person service providers and manufacturing businesses in the city limits.
By testing essential and small business workers, businesses can have confidence when making decisions on openings, reopenings or temporary closures, city officials said.
“As the Frostburg State testing partnership with AEON was coming to a close with the end of the semester, a resident reached out and suggested exploring an opportunity with AEON for essential workers as testing capacity would likely be available now,” said Elizabeth Stahlman, the city’s administrator. “After speaking with Allegany County and confirming that CARES Act funding could be used for such an effort, and then working with AEON’s Dr. Bri LaVorgna, the city was able to put together a plan.
“It is the mayor and Council’s hope that this effort will assist the Frostburg businesses navigate a very unfamiliar and complicated situation our community is facing.”
Staff at PharmaCare will administer the tests from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at City Place, 14 S. Water St.
The tests will be processed by AEON Technologies within a 24-hour period and the testing comes at no cost to businesses or employees, as it will be covered by CARES Act funding.
Businesses interesting in taking part must pre-register all of their employees who will be tested by noon Monday.
Registration can be completed online at https://forms.gle/RYS2JCRnMVyB9iE86. All fields should be completed for each employee.
As of Tuesday, at least a half dozen businesses in Frostburg had closed temporarily in response to a COVID exposure, said Stahlman.
