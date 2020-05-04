Police lights

FROSTBURG — The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire that damaged a vehicle late Saturday on Upper Georges Creek Road.

The blaze started in the trunk compartment of a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe at about 11:45 p.m. and was discovered by the owner, Keith W. Nelson. Damage was estimated at about $2,500.

Ten Shaft volunteer firefighters responded to the scene and controlled the fire in about 10 minutes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Western Regional Office at 301-766-3888.

