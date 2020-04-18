Frostburg voters to use mail-in ballots

FROSTBURG — Frostburg officials voted Thursday in favor of a charter amender that will allow use of mail-in ballots for the June 2 municipal election.
The ballots will be distributed to the public.
“What I’m understanding is that many of the municipalities whose elections are being disturbed are electing to proceed by means of mail-in ballots,” said Michael Cohen, the city’s attorney. “Some are electing to continue the dates of their elections, many of them are electing to hold them as scheduled and what Frostburg wants to do is hold the schedule.”
Gov. Larry Hogan signed an executive order to allow municipalities the ability to expedite the charter amendment process relating to elections.
“The mail-in ballot makes the most sense, at least, from my prospective. Normally, when we do charter amendments there are a lot of deadlines,” Cohen said. “It’s sort of like a tap dance, you hold a public hearing, there’s a set number of days for the public hearing, you have to give advanced notice of the charter amendment when you hold your public hearing, then you vote on the resolution and following the resolution the public has a set number of days to bring a referendum challenging the charter amendment,” said Cohen. “In this instance, the city is waving many of those formalities and is just proceeding almost as it would with an expedited ordinance, all of which is authorized by the Governor’s executive order.”
“What it changes is that you can only vote by what we’re calling ‘Frostburg election ballots.’ They’re typically just about the same thing as absentee ballots, except that you don’t have to make any application for them,” he said. “Additionally, you can either mail them in or you can drop them off at a drop box on the day of the election.”
The earliest the city’s board of elections can certify the election is a week after the election, so June 9 at 7 p.m., and the latest date is June 11 at 7 p.m. With the charter amendment, the city would have that bit of extra time in certifying the election.
The deadline to turn in ballots would be a postmark date of the day of the election.
Commissioner of Public Safety Kevin Grove said he thinks doing the election by mail-in could even get more people involved in the election than normal.
The date to file candidacy for the election is the first week in May.
Members of the public expressed concern via written comment over the quick turnaround on the election and asked if the commissioners and mayor would state wether or not they intend to run for reelection.
All commissioners and the mayor stated that they do intend to run.
Follow staff writer Brandon Glass on Twitter @Bglass13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.