FROSTBURG — Thursday’s Frostburg City Council meeting will look a little different from the norm in an effort to social distance and mitigate risk of potential virus spread.
It will be held at 4 p.m. in City Hall; however, members of the public will not be able to attend.
Rather, the meeting will be streamed on the city’s Facebook page to comply with the Maryland Open Meetings Act.
A public hearing on amendments to city code regarding water and sewer has been postponed.
Questions or comments someone would like to be considered or made at Thursday’s meeting should be sent to Elizabeth Stahlman, the city’s administrator, at estahlman@frostburgcity.org by 2 p.m. that day.
In taking other measures to protect city workers and members of the public, the city began interacting Tuesday with the public through the bank teller window on the side of City Hall. On Wednesday, city workers were able to start teleworking should they so choose.
