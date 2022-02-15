CUMBERLAND — A Frostburg woman was arrested Sunday after she allegedly falsely reported a crime of domestic violence at the Clarysville Motel in the 16300 block of National Highway, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Katherine L. Legeer, 31, was charged with making a false statement to a police officer and hindering and obstructing police. She was later released from the Allegany County Detention Center on her personal recognizance at the direction of a district court commissioner.
