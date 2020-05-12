Frostburg woman charged in theft case

CUMBERLAND — A Frostburg woman has been charged following investigation into alleged theft of items that occurred while she was "completing work for the victim," according to the Cumberland Police Department.
Jamie Felker, 37, was charged Monday by warrant with theft from $2,500 to under $10,000.
Following arrest processing, Felker appeared before a district court commissioner prior to posting a $10,000 unsecured bond required for her pre-trial release.
Police said the accused allegedly stole various items which she later traded at a business for cash.
