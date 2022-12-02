KEYSER, W.Va. — WVU Potomac State College’s Davis Conference Center was full of happy, jolly souls on Wednesday night as the community gathered to celebrate the second annual Frosty Fest.
Hundreds of kids and parents filled the conference center turned winter wonderland on the blustery evening for cookies and hot cocoa, crafts, holiday music, a singalong and more. At the door, they were handed wooden ornaments made by students in the woodworking shop, some of which were adorned with little gems that entitled those families to a door prize.
In addition to being a seasonally appropriate good time, Frosty Fest honors Keyser native Jack Rollins, the songwriter who penned the lyrics to “Frosty the Snowman” as well as “Smokey the Bear” and “Peter Cottontail.” Rollins is buried in Keyser, and earlier this year signs were erected in the songwriter’s honor.
Michelle House, who works as a campus mental health counselor and helped organize the event, said that when Frosty Fest was first held in the student union center last year, about 250 people attended. Student engagement coordinator Kara Hotchkiss said organizers prepared for 400-500 visitors in the larger conference Thursday.
House said she enjoys the happiness that Frosty Fest brings for its smallest patrons.
“I love seeing their faces, and that everyone comes out with something. It’s so nice, especially this time of year,” House said.
The event is popular with students, too, Hotchkiss said. About 30 student-athletes served as volunteers, helping kids craft sock snowmen, ornaments and clothespins painted like snowmen.
“They’re all into it, which makes my job a million times easier. I couldn’t do it without our students,” Hotchkiss said.
Hotchkiss said the community’s strong support of the event is the best part in her opinion.
“As you can see, about 90% of the people here are people who heard through word of mouth, or who are Potomac State affiliated but not necessarily students,” Hotchkiss said. “I think it’s nice for the college to reach out and put on such a great event that’s really centered toward the community’s children.”
Interim campus President Chris Gilmer said Frosty Fest represents the true spirit of the holiday season.
“The mission of this institution is to serve the community in which we live. There’s no better way to do it than to open up our doors and our hearts to people at the holidays,” Gilmer said. “That they’re taking us up on it is really the best part of it.”
The college also plans to take part in Friday’s Christmas parade in Keyser, Gilmer said.
It was critical, Hotchkiss said, to honor Rollins’ life and work.
“We want to make sure that we’re paying tribute to the man that came up with this creative and lovely Christmas character, which allows us to do this,” Hotchkiss said.
Champ Zumbrun of Cumberland, who led the crowd in a singalong of “Frosty the Snowman,” said Rollins’ lyrics embody a theme that applies to folks of all ages.
“What I really like about Jack is if you don’t really know him, just listen to the words in his songs or read the words in the song,” Zumbrun said. “You’ll know Jack, because he had a child living inside throughout his whole life. His songs capture a sense of wonder and curiosity, and just the joy of living.”
Despite having lived a hard life, Zumbrun said, Rollins created characters and penned songs that were upbeat and inspiring, and he valued seeing others soak in the same uplifting message.
“He worked in a carnival. He worked as a baggage person for the railroad and lived through the Great Depression, but he didn’t let that dampen his spirit,” Zumbrun said. “It’s thrilling to see this many people here.
“Here in Keyser, West Virginia, they not only get a chance to celebrate Christmas, they get to celebrate one of their well-known citizens of the town,” said Zumbrun.
