KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County is sitting on a virtually-untapped winter wonderland of tourism possibilities, says Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Ashley Rotruck.
Walter "Jack" Rollins, one of the writers of the hit seasonal song "Frosty the Snowman," was a Keyser native. To honor the songwriter's Mountain State roots and cultural contributions, Gov. Jim Justice declared Tuesday Frosty the Snowman Day statewide. The song was first released Dec. 14, 1950.
"'Frosty the Snowman' is a joyful holiday song that has been and will continue to be popular during the holiday season for years to come and we should honor Walter Rollins as the great West Virginian he was, and for creating and writing the character Frosty the Snowman," Justice wrote in the proclamation.
Rotruck, a Hampshire County native, said she'd known of the jolly, happy soul immortalized in song and film since she was a child, but didn't know of Frosty's local ties until she was an adult. Rollins, Rotruck noted, also co-wrote "Here Comes Peter Cottontail" and the theme for Smokey the Bear.
"Mineral County has a lot of musical history, and this falls under that," Rotruck said. "I'm originally from Hampshire County, but my dad is from here, and that was still something new for me to learn at 26 years old."
Rotruck said county tourism would benefit from capitalizing more on Frosty's local origins. There are intentions to hold a "Frosty Fest," Rotruck said, though it's unlikely that would happen next winter. WVU Potomac State College recently hosted a similar festival on campus that was well-attended and proved popular, she said.
Frosty isn't a holiday-specific character, Rotruck noted, so they could potentially host the event in January or February, "when we have a good chance of having some snow on the ground," and families are less preoccupied with the hustle and bustle of the season.
"If people travel to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to see if the groundhog is gonna see its shadow or not, or if people go to Point Pleasant to learn about Mothman, there's no reason that people can't visit Mineral County to celebrate 'Frosty the Snowman,'" Rotruck said.
