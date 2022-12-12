CUMBERLAND — A massive winter storm from the West is expected to head into the mid-Atlantic and New England regions early Thursday to deliver a mix of frozen precipitation to residents of Western Maryland, the Potomac Highlands and the Laurel Highlands.
While forecasters continued to monitor the track and timing of the massive storm system, Chad Merrill, a forecaster for the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack and Cumberland native, said a snow and sleet mix will begin before daybreak on Thursday.
“The snow/sleet mix will change to freezing rain later in the morning and likely to rain in the mid-afternoon before the storm exits by 6 to 9 p.m.,” Merrill said.
Merrill said about 1 to 2 inches of snow and sleet will be followed by two tenths of an inch of ice, with up to a half-inch possible in the higher elevations.
“It will be a busy week while this system moves across the country,” Marc Chenard, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in College Park, told The Associated Press.
Gulf moisture was expected to collide with a low pressure system to bring severe weather into the mid-Atlantic states.
