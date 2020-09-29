FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University reported 18 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday after the university conducted a second round of universal testing last week.
The positivity rate from the 3,300 tests was 0.55%. From Sept. 21-23, according to Johns Hopkins daily testing trends, the average positive test rate nationally during the same period was 4.87%.
Excluded from the testing were students and staff who since initial testing indicated they were not and had no plans to be on campus; opted to work/study remotely following the first round of universal testing and will not be on campus; left the university following the first round of universal testing; tested positive for COVID-19 between July 1 and Sept. 21; are employees of UMCES Appalachian Laboratory or students/employees at USMH; were granted individual exemptions from testing."
In a Sept. 23 address to the campus, FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk thanked the campus community for participating in universal testing and apologized for participating in a large, unmasked group photo.
"It was an error by all of us, but as the president of this university, it was particularly a failure of leadership on my part. We all are working hard to comply with the efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, which is requiring us to be vigilant and often change what we would normally do," he said. "In this case, at an otherwise outdoor, distanced event, we briefly gathered for a photo as we have done every year. I fell short, and I pledge to do better."
