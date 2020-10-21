FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University announced 28 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday out of 546 tests reported during the two-week period from Oct. 4-17, the most in a two-week period since it began reporting results at the beginning of the school semester.
The university’s positivity rate for this round of reported results was 5.13%. During the same period, according to Johns Hopkins daily testing trends, the average positive test rate nationally was 4.81%.
Of the 546 tests, 40 were self-reported with 15 being positive and 25 being negative.
“This report of COVID-19 testing results shows that FSU has seen an increase in one of the measures we monitor, our positivity rate. This increase is not totally unexpected,” said FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk.
“Our positivity rate, as well as our rate in comparison to our local community, are two of multiple data points we are monitoring,” he said. “While we continue to test below the county’s positivity rate, the increase in cases in our county and among the FSU community is a trend we are watching closely as we determine if responses or additional measures, such as the current ‘pause’ in athletic activity among some teams, are required.”
On Monday, FSU said it was “pausing” athletic-related activity for men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s cross country and the hurdles and sprints cohort within the track and field team.
As the weather gets colder and more time is spent inside, it will be all the more important to wear masks and practice proper social distancing, Nowaczyk said.
