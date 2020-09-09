FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University reported six new positive COVID-19 tests Tuesday out of 632 validated test results. The reported results show a 0.95% positive rate and include those from surveillance testing, universal testing, testing on individuals showing symptoms at Brady Health Center and those uploaded to the university’s portal.
The new numbers bring the total positive cases reported by the university to 29 out of 4,456 total tests, for a positive test rate of 0.65%. According to Johns Hopkins daily testing trends, the average positive test rate nationally from Aug. 23 to Sept. 5 was 5.77%.
“Surveillance testing is one of several COVID-19 indicators of that the university is monitoring to guide our actions moving forward, including incidence and prevalence of cases, results of contact tracing, local and state conditions, and regional and campus healthcare preparedness and capacity, among other factor,” said Liz Medcalf, FSU director of news & media relations.
In a Sept. 2 news release, FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk said that after reviewing privacy concerns regarding the university’s public reporting of its ongoing testing program, the university will be shifting to reporting after collecting two weeks worth of data.
The concern came from the potential for one-week reporting on a week when only student-athletes had been tested, where a small testing pool combined with a small number of positives could be identifying, he said.
“Regardless of our public reporting protocol, any positive test results are being dealt with promptly by the Allegany County Health Department, and our team is monitoring results as they come in to be alerted to any areas of concern and will act accordingly,” said Nowaczyk.
Results from the university’s testing can be found on its COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.frostburg.edu/fall2020/COVID-Testing.php.
Brandon Glass
