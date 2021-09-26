ATHENS, W.Va. — A pick six by Mitchell West on Concord’s second offensive play sparked a 28-point first quarter for visiting Frostburg State as the Bobcats cruised past the Mountain Lions 42-23 Saturday afternoon.
The Mountain East Conference victory improved unbeaten FSU’s record to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference.
Bobcat quarterback Graham Walker was efficient, passing for 246 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, completing 10 of 19 passes. The offense was equally efficient, converting 10 of 14 third downs (71%).
Gavin Lavat rushed for 76 yards on 19 attempts, leading FSU’s ground game that totaled 171 yards. Malcom Facey picked up 44 on 10 rushes and Josh Maxwell had 32 on eight attempts.
Lincoln Ikwubuo was the leading receiver with 112 yards on five catches with two scores.
The Bobcats finished with 417 yards overall to Concord’s 395. The Mountain Lions passed for 351.
The Bobcats never trailed, taking a 7-0 lead on West’s 30-yard interception return 39 seconds into the game.
FSU increased its lead to 14-0 on Lavat’s 5-yard run with 10:05 showing in the first quarter. The drive covered 53 yards in six plays.
Ikwubuo caught an 18-yard pass from Walker capping a 57-yard march in nine plays for a 21-0 lead with 3:47 left in the first quarter.
Concord scored on Kris Copeland’s 5-yard run. The extra point was missed. Copeland led the Lions’ rushing attack with 36 yards on 12 attempts.
On the last play of the quarter, Walker hit Ikwubuo on a 58-yard pass. Dayne Koontz’s fourth extra point gave FSU a 28-6 lead entering the second quarter.
The Bobcat defense scored again when Payton Payne returned a fumble 55 yards for a 35-6 lead.
Concord scored right before halftime on Jack Mangel’s 4-yard TD pass to Tywan Pearce. Giovanni Christiano’s kick trimmed FSU’s halftime lead to 35-13.
Pearce was the game’s leading receiver, catching a game-high 14 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Jarod Bowie and Copeland each caught seven with Bowie gaining 104 yards and Copeland 29.
The Bobcats’ Malik Morris, who finished with 93 yards on a pair of receptions, scored on a 60-yard pass from Walker one minute into the third quarter.
The Mountain Lions scored 10 fourth-quarter points on a 46-yard pass from Mangel to Pearce and a Christiano 26-yard field goal with 7:19 left to play to make it 42-23.
Mangel completed 33 of 45 passes for 351 yards with two touchdowns and the interception.
The Bobcats won the turnover battle, benefitting from three Mountain Lion miscues — two fumbles and an interception.
Frostburg State hosts UNC Pembroke on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. while Concord (1-2, 1-2 MEC) visits Fairmont State at 2 p.m.
