FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University took a leap forward in its plan to open a regional Science Education Center Thursday when Frostburg's mayor and City Council agreed to lease the City Hall building to the university.
City offices are currently located at 59 E. Main but will relocate to the police station at 37 S. Broadway when renovations to that building are completed. The day the lease is set to start is still yet to be determined, but will likely be May or June, Elizabeth Stahlman, the city's administrator, said.
If FSU is able to secure funding to renovate the Main Street building, it will have a Challenger Learning Center as a primary feature, which focuses on providing opportunity for middle school students to immerse themselves in a science-rich environment.
The university was first approached by the Challenger Center about potentially hosting a site in 2018.
"The discussion with City Hall began once the city realized that they're moving to their renovated facility," Ronald Nowaczyk, Frostburg State University president, said. "We are uniquely located in that, if you took all the school districts within a one-hour drive of Frostburg, there is no available Challenger Center."
The university has received letters of support from school districts in Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
There are approximately 40 Challenger Centers located around the United States and United Kingdom. Nowaczyk said he visited center sites in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and San Antonio.
The not-for-profit centers were created by the families of the Space Shuttle Challenger's crew to help carry on the educational mission by using space-themed simulated learning and role-playing strategies to help students bring their classroom studies to life.
A not-for-profit 501(c)(3) education organization, Challenger Center reaches hundreds of thousands of students, and tens of thousands of teachers every year.
"When the opportunity to discuss the possibility of City Hall became available it became a win-win situation for both the city and the campus," Nowaczyk said. "Having a science center on Main Street in Frostburg, on a national highway, gives it a much greater visibility than having it tucked away somewhere on campus."
In Maryland, rural areas of the state have lower rates of high school graduates going to college than the urban areas of the state. And as the job market moves ever in the direction of science and technology, it becomes important to inspire excitement for science and technology in school students, Nowaczyk said.
In the potential science center, FSU also looks to continue its long tradition as a university that educates educators, Nowaczyk said. It would allow FSU education students and faculty to hone their skills as they engage with school children.
FSU's plan for the science center includes making it a place for tourism, especially on weekends, where children and their families can interact hands-on with STEM activities.
Some activities it aims to provide outside of the Challenger Center part include an area for kids to build coding and robotics skills, a gallery on the human senses, basic space-themed learning for preschool and elementary aged children and offering a permanent exhibit dedicated to Ricky Arnold, an FSU graduate and NASA astronaut.
"Some of these education centers are used by businesses and industries for team building exercises as well," Nowaczyk said. "We see this as being a multiuse operation as we go forward."
The university will have to come up with a way to foot the estimated $6 million price tag to set up the Challenger Center and renovate the building.
The city agreed to lease the building to FSU for $1 per year. The university anticipates it will need to get $3 million in funds as part of Maryland's fiscal year 2022 capital improvements budget and the other $3 million from private funds raised by the FSU Foundation.
"I will tell you the $6 million is a heavy lift for us to turn around. But we have to be ambitious, we have to be bold in trying to accomplish these things," Nowaczyk said. "It is something that I think can be transformational for the community, and things that are transformational are sometimes hard and we are willing to take that task on."
FSU has already been in contact with local legislators about possibly getting grants toward the project, and is seeking to work with the state as well.
The current goal is to have the building ready to open by late 2022; however, sometime in 2023 is realistic, Nowaczyk said.
"The important thing is doing the project, so if it slips a little in time, but we can stay on track to get it accomplished for the community — to me, that's the number one goal," he said.
