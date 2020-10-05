FROSTBURG — Students from Frostburg State University’s physician assistant program and its director, Beth Smolko, will appear via a Zoom Rooom on NBC’s “Today” show Oct. 6 during the 8 a.m. hour.
The American Academy of Physician Assistants celebrates Oct. 6-12 as National PA Week. Smolko is president of the AAPA board of directors.
The second-year students scheduled to appear are Kimura Jacobs, Travis Miller, Zachary Schreiber and Chiso Uko.
“The coronavirus pandemic has brought the PA profession into the forefront, as PAs are on front lines testing, diagnosing and treating COVID patients,” Smolko said. “The work we do in educating these individuals is more critical than ever.”
FSU's Master of Medical Science in Physician Assistant Studies, which enrolled its first students in May 2019, is based at the University System of Maryland at Hagerstown. For more information, visit www.frostburg.edu/PA.
