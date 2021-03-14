FROSTBURG — March marks Women’s History Month and Frostburg State University plans several events to recognize the achievements of both local and national figures.
Last year’s Women’s History Month and suffrage centennial events at FSU were affected by the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and were either postponed, altered or canceled.
This year’s theme of “Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to Be Silenced” is an extension of last year’s theme, event organizers said.
“Frostburg State has been doing a lot of work recognizing the sacrifices of the Black community that previously lived in Brownsville,” Jill Morris, interim women’s studies coordinator, said. “The women’s studies program also met with Sandra Roeder, who along with Janet Lawler-Heavner, will be working on a Western Maryland HerStory about local women who have served in public office. We hope to have some student interns help with interviews and archives.”
FSU events include a showing of the film “City of Joy” on March 24 at 7 p.m.
“This film is made by V-Day, a global organization that fights violence against women,” Morris said.
The Ort Library will feature a display that includes women’s history books and other artifacts.
The library also plans to honor former Cumberland City Council member Lucille Roeder throughout March and April, as well as display artifacts from the Smithsonian’s Voices and Votes exhibits.
FSU’s history department has provided a reading list found in the student newsletter StateLines, highlighting key themes of women’s history from the Colonial period to the present day.
Some instructors are focusing lectures on pivotal women in history.
“In my U.S. History Since 1945 course, my students will be exploring second wave feminism and the Equal Rights Amendment debate in the United States during the 1970s and early 1980s later this month,” Gregory Wood, associate professor of history, said.
“I believe that for all history months, small cities and towns should honor past contributions of women and minorities to the growth and development of the area we live in, as well as provide opportunities for young women and people of color to be involved in local government,” Morris said.
For more information on national events and observances, visit WomensHistoryMonth.gov.
