FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University released data Thursday showing 11 newly reported positive COVID-19 tests among 1,163 tests. That brings the total number of positives to 23 from 3,824 total tests conducted.
The positive test rate now sits at 0.6%, which is slightly higher than last week's reported positive test rate of 0.45%. Of the newly reported tests, the positive test rate was 0.95%. According to Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracking project, the national average positive test rate from Aug. 16 to Aug. 22 was 6.3%.
Results from testing conducted Aug. 11-18 on members of FSU athletics and other pre-return universal testing results are included in the new numbers.
The county aided surveillance testing program begins next week.
"The first session, made up of a sample of students, faculty and staff, will be Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Lane Center Manicur Hall," said FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk in a campus address Wednesday.
Those who received a positive test were to receive a call from a health care provider, participate in contact tracing by the Allegany County Health Department and stay away from campus until cleared to return.
Information on COVID-19 indicators FSU will be monitoring can be found at https://www.frostburg.edu/fall2020/steering-committee.php.
Follow staff writer Brandon Glass on Twitter @Bglass13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.