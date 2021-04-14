FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University reported 30 new COVID-19 cases for the week of April 5-11, a third straight week of increased cases on campus. The university had reported 19 and 20 cases, respectively, the previous two weeks.
The positivity rate, .93%, was the highest the university has reported since the start of the spring semester, and the case count is the most reported at one time since November.
In an email to the campus community, school officials asked students and employees to "remain especially vigilant about how you interact with others. Most positive cases are linked to common social circles and social interactions."
Students, faculty and staff who are regularly on campus are tested twice each week. More than 3,200 tests were administered last week.
The university also said more than 1,000 students and employees have received a first, second or single dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
