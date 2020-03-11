FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University will shift all classes to online instruction after spring break, which is scheduled next week, according to an email sent to the campus community from President Ronald Nowaczyk on Tuesday.
The move, which will last until at least April 6, comes as university officials were in contact with and received guidance from the University System of Maryland regarding the coronavirus — COVID-19.
There are no reported cases of COVID-19 on FSU’s campus or in Western Maryland. However, there were nine cases in Maryland as of Tuesday evening.
The campus will remain open following spring break and students can return to campus March 22. Students wishing to remain home during that period can do so, too. Guidelines for completion of course work off campus, such as internships or clinical rotations, are being developed.
The university has prohibited work-related travel to countries on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 travel advisory and all non-essential business travel by faculty or staff has been canceled.
ACIT to tip as scheduled
The Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament is set to be held at Bobcat Arena beginning Thursday.
Joe Carter, general chairman of the tournament, said Tuesday the tournament will go on as planned.
“If they tell us that we can’t have it, we can’t have it. Until then we’ll go on as normal,” said Carter. “The state of Maryland would have to make a decision soon.”
Malvern Preparatory School, located just outside Philadelphia, was slated to participate in the tournament but canceled and Rock Creek Christian stepped in to fill in, in Malvern’s stead.
Follow staff writer Brandon Glass on Twitter @Bglass13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.