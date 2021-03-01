Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 47F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.