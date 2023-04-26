CUMBERLAND — A Frostburg State University student was arrested Tuesday after allegedly making a hoax bomb threat Monday that caused part of the campus to be evacuated.
Thomas Charles Lenhart, of Millersville, was charged with making a threat of mass violence, according to the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit. He posted $2,500 bond after an appearance before a district court commissioner and was scheduled for trial May 26.
Authorities said the threat, which was posted to social media, was directed at the Lane University Center and caused that building, the Lewis J. Ort Library and the Gira Center to be evacuated.
No explosives were found during a search of the building by bomb detecting K-9 units from Maryland State Police and the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
Lenhart is also facing disciplinary action by FSU, authorities said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.