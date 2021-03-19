FROSTBURG — During the Q&A portion of a virtual town hall event Thursday, part of the ongoing Frostburg State University Student Government Association presidential election, an anonymous individual interrupted the event to hurl racist language at the candidates.
The university has since opened an investigation into the incident.
“I want to condemn the racist remarks made last evening,” said Ronald Nowaczyk, FSU president, in an email. “Hurtful, abusive and racist language does not belong in our community. I implore each of you to understand the words you say and the effects they have.”
Nowaczyk said the incident happened during a student-government election virtual session using software that is not part of the university’s supported platform.
“As a result, we are not likely to be able to identify the individual who made the racist comments and do not know if he or she was part of the FSU community,” he said.
The Division of Student Affairs will be tasked with looking into the matter and taking action it sees as appropriate, Nowaczyk said.
“We have also asked our team to assist with setting up any future Q&A sessions to make them more secure,” said Artie Travis, vice president for student affairs for FSU, in an email.
The incident has prompted support for the SGA candidates, Ariyana Ward and Ismerai Reyes, who are running for president and vice president, respectively, from the community and faculty at the university, and condemnation of the incident.
In a post on its Facebook page, Allegany County NAACP Branch 7007 said, “We stand in solidarity with Ari and Iz as they campaign for leadership roles in SGA. We expect swift, firm action from the campus administration in response to the hate speech against Ari and to the pervasive racist environment that plagues the campus community. Let this incident be the last signal to the administration that FSU festers from a long history of systemic racism.”
The SGA put out a statement on Twitter that it “wants to completely and unequivocally condemn the disgusting slurs that were said at a Q&A for one of our Presidential candidates” and that it “will be working with the administration to ensure this matter is followed up upon.”
The Faculty Senate Steering Committee affirmed that it joined Nowaczyk and Travis in condemning what occurred Thursday night.
“Remarks of this nature have no place at FSU. We support all efforts taken to ensure that the student government elections will be inclusive, open, fair, and safe. We also call on our colleagues to do our part in promoting FSU’s values,” said Benjamin Norris, chairman of the faculty at FSU, in an email to the university community. “As educators, we have the responsibility to help others value and learn from Black voices, experiences, and stories, as well as those from other historically marginalized groups.”
FSU Chief of Police Cynthia Smith said it is her department’s mission to help create and maintain an environment which feels safe and is safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.