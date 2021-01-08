FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University will open its spring semester as scheduled on Jan. 25, similar to the fall term.
Classes will be presented on campus in a blended mix of online/in-person format designed to limit the time and density in classrooms.
The decision was made upon reviewing the COVID indicators that FSU has been monitoring throughout the pandemic. The positivity rate and case rate in Allegany County are more consistent with that across the state than previously. As the semester progresses, the COVID Steering Committee will continue monitoring COVID indicators and testing events to guide its actions and the university’s status.
Students have the option of choosing an online semester by Jan. 25. They are instructed to contact their academic adviser or department chair for assistance.
COVID testing will be required during the spring semester. Those exempt from testing including students who take classes fully online and live off campus; who telework most of the time and have no regular work schedule on campus; who are student-athletes already being tested; or who have already testing positive within the previous 90 days.
Daily online symptom check-in is required Mondays through Fridays by all students, faculty and staff – regardless of whether they are on campus or not – for the spring 2021 semester. Daily email reminders will be sent through their FSU email account. The link is www.frostburg.edu/checkin). The check-in is not required on weekends unless an individual plans to be on campus.
New features will be added to the check-in portal to allow students, faculty and staff to enter information about COVID infection history since the conclusion of the fall semester and to upload COVID vaccination records.
Students with concerns may email spring2021@frostburg.edu.
