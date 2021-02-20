Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 10F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 10F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.