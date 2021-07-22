FROSTBURG — Recent Frostburg State graduate Taylor McCarty was announced as the university’s nomination for NCAA Woman of the Year.
McCarty, a standout softball player in her four years at FSU, has been named conference All-Academic in each year that she has played and was also named an NFCA Scholar Athlete this past season. She plans on continuing her education at Frostburg through a graduate assistant position in the Children’s Literature Centre.
During her senior campaign, McCarty, of Smithsburg, batted .276 while playing in 39 of Frostburg State’s 42 games (25-17). She went 34 for 123 at the dish with nine doubles, three home runs, 16 RBIs and nine walks.
For 31 years, the program has honored the academic achievements, athletics excellence, community service and leadership of outstanding female college athletes. Rooted in Title IX and directed by the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics, the NCAA Woman of the Year program celebrates the accomplishments of female college athletes across all three NCAA divisions. The NCAA received 535 nominations for the award this year.
Conference offices will now select their nominees for NCAA Woman of the Year. Each conference nominee will be notified by the NCAA, and all conference-round nominees will be announced on ncaa.org in August. You can learn more about the award program, next steps and previous winners by visiting ncaa.org/woty.
