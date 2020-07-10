SLANESVILLE, W.Va. — Police looking for a Romney man wanted on burglary and malicious wounding charges arrested 10 people Thursday and recovered a large amount of suspected heroin, the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office said.
Police were called to the Slanesville area after being told the fugitive, 34-year-old Ceferino J. Delgado, was at a residence on Fraction Drive, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
Upon officers’ arrival, several people, including Delgado, reportedly fled into a nearby wooded area and were subsequently taken into custody, police said.
Delgado was charged with fleeing, malicious wounding, burglary, conspiracy and refusal to fingerprint. He was being held on $157,000 bond Friday at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta.
A large quantity of suspected heroin and numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia were recovered after police executed a search warrant at the home. Those arrested and their charges include:
• Gabrielle Ann Collins, 29, Paw Paw, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy and fugitive from justice.
• Gary Thomas Gray Jr., 24, Essex, Maryland, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fleeing and conspiracy.
• Briuna Jennell Clark, 19, Baltimore, conspiracy and fleeing.
• Jessica Lee Lynch, 37, Paw Paw, possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy.
• Michael Nelson Keener Jr., 23, Shanks, conspiracy.
• Daion Carlton Finch, 21, Baltimore, conspiracy.
• Robbie Ray Whetzel, 37, Charleston, conspiracy.
• Robert Bruce Stachow, 51, Shanks, conspiracy.
• Lily Ana Keener, 22, Shanks, conspiracy.
The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that "the residence has been a well-known drug house for many years and numerous arrests and overdoses have occurred at this residence over the years."
The investigation, led by Hampshire County Senior Deputy Jacob Crites, is continuing.
West Virginia State Police and Romney City Police assisted deputies.
