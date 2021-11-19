CUMBERLAND — The Western Maryland Scenic Railroad’s steam locomotive No. 1309 received approval from the Federal Railroad Administration on Friday to be placed into service.
“We were on pins and needles waiting ... but we got the green light,” said Del. Mike McKay, WMSR board president. “It’s great news. The staff did a yeoman’s job getting 1309 ready for service.”
The scenic railroad purchased the massive Baldwin steam engine in 2014 from the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore. The train’s restoration was a more than $2.5 million investment and the effort spanned three general managers — Michael Gresham, John Garner and the current GM Wes Heinz.
Hired in June, Heinz has extensive experience with steam locomotives. He came to the railroad from the Narrow Gauge Railroad & Museum Co. in Portland, Maine, which runs by steam locomotive.
Heinz said the No. 1309 was taken for a celebratory lap Friday up to Helmstetter’s Curve near Cash Valley Road before returning to the train yard. He said people took pictures and applauded as the engine, known as Maryland Thunder, traveled through the Narrows.
“It’s been an incredible day,” said Heinz. “There will be steam in the valley again.”
Maryland Thunder is scheduled for service beginning in mid-December for Polar Express excursions. Once in service, No. 1309 will be the largest steam locomotive available for regular public service east of the Mississippi.
“Every goal was achieved and the engine performed as suspected and hoped she would,” said Heinz. “There were no ailments or problems. She’s quite a machine.”
Built in 1949, No. 1309 is a mallet type 2-6-6-2 articulated steam locomotive. Heinz said it is the largest compound-mallet steam locomotive operating in the world.
McKay said Heinz’s recent addition of Ice Cream Train and Pumpkin Express excursions were helpful to the railroad’s bottom line.
“When hiring Wes and getting the team energized, they were able to say we got to pull trains and fill seats,” said McKay. “Adding the Ice Cream Train and pumpkin train was a boost ... they were sold out. It’s been awhile to get here but it’s exciting to see.
“We appreciate and are thankful for the public’s support. We are looking to close out 2021 and I can only imagine what 2022 will be like. We will be selling tickets like there is no tomorrow and bringing more and more people to Allegany County.”
Heinz said there will be special excursions scheduled for No. 1309 and starting May 8 it will be running Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For more on the locomotive including ticket availability visit WMSR.com.
