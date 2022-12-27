CUMBERLAND — Dave Broadwater is eager to give back, and return to his job and volunteer work in the community that raised him.
But since he suffered a heart attack that led to triple bypass surgery earlier this month, he’s been unable to work.
Now, Broadwater’s bills continue to accumulate.
To help, his children launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his expenses.
“It’s not a fun moment,” Broadwater’s daughter, Megan Poland, said of waiting for her father’s surgery to be over. “You just don’t know what to do.”
She called her dad “the ultimate protector” who would do anything for anybody.
“He’s a tough guy,” Poland said. “He’s a giver.”
Broadwater, 61, who has five adult children and many grandchildren, started working as a patrol officer for the Cumberland Police Department in June 1990.
He was promoted to detective in the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation unit in 2007.
Broadwater was assigned to the C3I warrant fugitive unit.
Due to a knee injury, he had to retire early in 2017.
Then, the city contracted him as a civilian to handle clerical work and answer phones.
“I’m very happy I have my job,” Broadwater said. “They took care of me and brought me back in.”
He was getting ready for work when he suddenly felt chest pains.
“It hit me all at once,” Broadwater said.
His recovery will include home health care and cardiac rehabilitation, and he’s unsure when he can return to work.
Meanwhile, he doesn’t have any sick days or paid time off, and has to pay the city to keep his medical and prescription plan coverage.
“If you don’t go to work, you don’t get paid,” Broadwater said.
He’s also eager to get back to his favorite activity — coaching football.
He coached at Bishop Walsh in the early 1980s after graduating there in 1979.
The prior year, he was on the school’s football team that won the city championship.
More recently, Broadwater has coached the Personal Best/Ledo Pizza Patriots of the Cumberland Area Youth Football League.
“I’ll be back,” he said of the coaching gig.
While Broadwater receives a pension from the city of Cumberland, it’s minimal considering inflation and other expenses, his son Brian Broadwater said.
“We’re just trying to help Dad out with his bills ... make it easier on him,” he said.
The goal set for the fundraiser is $10,133.
“He’s just an all-around good guy,” Brian Broadwater said.
“He loves his community,” he said. “He just wants to help people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.